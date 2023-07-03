UPDATE (1:17 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023): Kentucky State Police are providing more details about a fugitive who walked away from prison in Elliott County, Kentucky.

According to KSP, the fugitive, identified as 62-year-old Randall Whitaker, walked away from the minimum-security unit at Little Sandy Correctional Complex around 9:15 a.m. Monday, July 3. KSP says Whitaker is described as standing 5’11” and weighing approximately 222 lbs. with blue eyes and partially gray hair.

Troopers say Whitaker was serving 29-year sentence with eligibility for parole in August 2024. KSP says the charges against Whitaker allegedly include burglary, wanton endangerment, flagrant non-support, bail jumping, receiving stolen property, escape – 2nd degree, theft by deception, and criminal mischief all out of Warren County. According to KSP, he was also serving time for possession of a controlled substance charges out of Simpson and Ohio counties and for trafficking in a controlled substance charges out of Edmonson and Butler counties.

Kentucky State Police ask anyone with any information regarding Whitaker to contact KSP Post 8 at 606-784-4127.

ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Elliott County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky is asking residents to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity and lock their doors as authorities search for a fugitive.

According to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office, the man is a fugitive from the Little Sandy Correctional Complex. Deputies are asking residents to lock their vehicles and their homes while they continue to search for the man.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to contact 911.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.