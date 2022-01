PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—An inmate who escaped from a hospital in Kentucky has been caught.

Jesse Karr, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky was in the custody of the Floyd County Jail getting medical treatment at Highlands AHR.

Prestonsburg Police say that Karr’s restraints were removed for a moment, and he managed to escape the hospital.

He was originally in custody for trafficking illegal drugs and escape charges.

Karr was found and brought back into custody at 2:38 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.