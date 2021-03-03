Expect traffic stoppages as final beams are placed on Russell Viaduct Project

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Starting Wednesday, contractors will place the final steel beams for the new KY 244 Russell Viaduct replacement bridge over US 23 in Greenup County. Work is expected to end on Friday.

Workers will stop traffic up to 15 minutes at a time on all lanes of US 23, and this will happen four times on Wednesday, four times on Thursday, and twice on Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Drivers should expect significant traffic backups and delays on US 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge and are encouraged to plan ahead.

Alternative routes include US 52 through Ohio via the Greenup Locks and Dam or Ashland bridges. Local traffic may use KY 207 through Flatwoods.

This will be the last of the steel beam work on this project, and the new road and bridge should be ready later this summer.

The Russell Viaduct Replacement is a $20.6 million project that includes the construction of a new KY 244 which loops westward from US 23 to a new flyover bridge across US 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side. It will touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell.