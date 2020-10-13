Fallsburg Fearplex experiences record-breaking season amid pandemic

LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – At the Fallsburg Fearplex in Lawrence County, Kentucky, people from all over the country stop by for a thrill. However, fear of contracting the coronavirus is not part of the experience.

Restrictions are already in place for anyone entering into the “Fearplex” including wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Set designer Chris Dixon says they are working to keep all patrons safe and healthy.

We found ways to kind of ensure safety, but get around that to make sure we give you what you came for. When groups go through, we go in with a 99 percent alcohol solution to disinfect everything. Chris Dixon, Fallsburg Fearplex set designer

The Fearplex is experiencing a record-breaking season this year. But the lines aren’t really crowded.

Dixon says they’re used to “running people and moving people around and keeping people spaced.”



The walkthrough attractions are now designed to scare patrons while staying a safe distance at all times. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the past, one of the main attractions was “scary crew members”, when given signed permission, were able to reach out and touch patrons. But with current restrictions in place, the question is “Will this still be allowed?”

We’re definitely keeping a little bit more distance. We’ve laid things out in a different way, so we can get just as high quality of a scare without actually being able to touch you this year. Chris Dixon, Fallsburg Fearplex set designer

All the normal walkthrough attractions will be available as well as the new “Carn-Evil” games tent. Hand sanitizing stations are in place and all crew members and actors will be wearing facemasks under their costumes.

The Fearplex is open on Fridays and Saturdays through October.

Along with new attractions, the Fearplex has added a new online ticketing system and are limiting the number of guests entering at certain times. For more information, click here.

