Family of 7 displaced after house fire

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – A family of seven made it out safely after a fire broke out in their home early Friday morning.

It happened on the 8200 block of Sunshine Road in Catlettsburg.

The homeowner told 13 News the fire started near the homes hot water heater around 1 a.m.

Seven people – including three adults and four children were home at the time of the fire. They are now displaced and are seeking help from the Red Cross.

We’re working to learn more details. Stay with 13 News for updates.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.