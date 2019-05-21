Family of bears "hijack" Kentucky man's car in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE/CNN) - A close encounter with a family of bears in Tennessee left a Kentucky man stunned but thankfully, uninjured.

Chad Morris' wish to see a bear while in Gatlinburg over the weekend came true but it wasn't just one bear. Just after he arrived, two bear cubs climbed in the front window of his empty car.

Another climbed in the back while the mama bear looked on, damaging the interior of the car.

Soon enough the bear family went on its way.

"This won't happen again,” Morris said. “It's like I want to be reminded every time I get in this car that a bear was in here trying to drive my car."

Morris didn't see them again but he learned his lesson, saying now he rolls up his windows every time he parks.