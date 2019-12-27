Family says Kentucky lawmaker is severely ill in hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky House Majority Floor Leader John Carney is in an intensive care unit battling what his family says was a sudden sickness.
A statement from family says Carney is being treated for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection at Norton Hospital in Louisville. A relative says the lawmaker got sick while eating lunch Sunday.
He was taken to the emergency room early Monday and diagnosed with pancreatitis, which is an inflammation of the pancreas. The statement says Carney could have feeding tubes for weeks and drain tubes for months.
Carney has served in the state House of Representatives since 2009.
