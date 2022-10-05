VAN LEAR, KY (WOWK) – Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.

When the news of her passing reached the family members who still live in the area, they knew exactly where they needed to be.

“They love her and we love her, so that’s why we went up there so we could kind of share that love with them,” Loretta Lynn’s niece Hermalee Hale said.

Family members opened the doors to her homestead, allowing a crowd of people to visit her roots and pay their respects to the family.

They also welcomed visitors at a local family-owned store, Webb’s Grocery. Family members who work here say they’ve seen so much support from people all over the country. Some even brought flowers for the “coal miners’ daughter.”

Those who stopped by shared their favorite Loretta Lynn songs and why her music was so special to so many people…

Jody Sturgill, a Loretta Lynn fan from Staffordsville, Kentucky says his favorite song is “They Don’t Make Them Like My Dad Anymore” because his father “passed away in 2009 and that song hits chords with me.”

Loretta Lynn’s family says people would always call her the “Queen of Country Music,” but she always preferred to be known as the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” instead.

No matter how you remember her, it’s clear her legacy will not be forgotten.