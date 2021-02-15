Fatal crash closes one lane of I-64 in KY

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — According to Kentucky State Troopers, one person is dead after an early morning accident on I-64 in Carter County.

It happened Monday morning just after 6 A.M. near the 160 mile marker, near the Olive Hill exit. Troopers say one lane of I-64 westbound is closed. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

One lane of I-64 Westbound in Carter County is closed after a fatal accident this morning. KY troopers have seen reports of accidents all morning. Please be careful! @WOWK13News https://t.co/ArcZvnprEB — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) February 15, 2021

Troopers have been reporting hazardous conditions along Kentucky roadways all morning. They have received reports of black ice and numerous accidents. They are asking drivers to take it slow and use caution while driving through the area.