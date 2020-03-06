FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (AP) – Authorities say an FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky has been wounded in a shooting.

The FBI office in Louisville said in a statement Friday that one suspect also was wounded. The shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The statement said authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible.

No further details were immediately released.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories