FBI agent, suspect wounded in shooting in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (AP) – Authorities say an FBI agent serving a federal arrest warrant in Kentucky has been wounded in a shooting.

The FBI office in Louisville said in a statement Friday that one suspect also was wounded. The shooting is being investigated by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The statement said authorities will thoroughly review the shooting as expeditiously as possible.

No further details were immediately released.

