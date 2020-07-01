FBI: Breonna Taylor case ‘top priority’ in Louisville office

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky’s top FBI agent says federal officials are working “urgently and expeditiously” in investigating potential civil rights violations by the Louisville officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor.
Louisville Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown says he has his best agents working on the case. He called the case the office’s top priority.
Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13. Louisville has seen weeks of protests over the shooting.
Brown says he can’t comment on the specifics of the investigation but called it very complex. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the shooting.
