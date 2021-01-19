FBI: Kentucky man was part of mob inside US Capitol

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — The FBI has filed a criminal complaint against a Kentucky man who authorities say was among a group that illegally stormed the U.S. Capitol during a deadly insurrection earlier this month.
Michael Sparks of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was charged in the complaint with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement.
The complaint was filed Sunday in federal court for the District of Columbia.
The FBI says an acquaintance identified Sparks in photographs and in video as being the first individual to climb through a broken window into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Sparks is later seen inside confronting a U.S. Capitol police officer.
