Federal mine funds send millions to KY Appalachian region

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

(Courtesy: Dominik Vanyi, Unsplash)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Millions in federal funds are going to Kentucky’s Appalachian region for projects to improve water supply, modernize businesses and train workers.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced the $14 million in funding on Monday.

The money comes from federal Abandoned Mine Lands grants. The money is typically steered to economic projects in coal mining regions.

Perry County and the city of Wheelwright in Floyd County will receive millions in funding to improve their water systems.

