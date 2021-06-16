FEMA extends individual assistance program deadline in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for Kentuckians who were impacted by severe storms earlier this year to register for Individual Assistance program help until July 8, 2021.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the extension will make it easier for more Kentuckians to get assistance.

“For many Kentuckians, these severe storms were one of the most stressful and challenging events of their lives. FEMA’s deadline extension will be incredibly helpful, giving them more time to apply for the assistance they need,” said Gov. Beshear. “This extension makes it easier for more of our people to get help. I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to apply before the new deadline of July 8.”

The governor’s office says homeowners and renters in the 31 counties affected by the severe flooding are eligible to register for the IA program. Those counties include Anderson, Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

According to the governor’s office, the quickest way for Kentuckians to apply for assistance is by going online to www.disasterassistance.gov. Those who are unable to register online can call the toll-free telephone lines at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Anyone who uses a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should also update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

“Again, thanks to our FEMA partners for the extended timeline. We urge all of our impacted residents in the 31 IA counties to apply for federal assistance before the registration period closes for this disaster event,” added Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management (KYEM).

KYEM says FEMA staff will be available at Individual Assistance Registration Support Centers in Clay, Floyd and Lee counties to meet in person with Kentuckians affected by the severe storms and flooding that happened between the Feb. 27 and March 14, 2021.

The governor’s office says any Kentuckians in those 31 counties that were included in President Joe Biden’s April 23 major disaster declaration can visit any of the in-person registration sites regardless of the county they live in.

The sites will be open between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m and will be in the following locations on these dates

Wednesday to Friday, June 16-18: Clay County Community Center: 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962

Thursday to Saturday, June 17-19: Floyd County Community Center: 7199 Kentucky Highway 80, Langley, KY 41645 Lee County Community Center: 500 Happy Top Road, Beattyville, KY 41311



The governor’s office says locations, dates and times for the registration centers are subject to change based on circumstances or needs. To check availability, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit https://kyem.ky.gov or www.fema.gov/disaster/4595.

To register, Kentuckians should have the following information available:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds; and

A general description of disaster damage and losses.