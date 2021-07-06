FEMA extends severe-storm assistance deadline in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the deadline for severe-storm survivors in Kentucky to register for help to July 23.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made the request to FEMA to allow any homeowners and renters affected by severe flooding earlier this year to register for assistance.

Residents of the 31 counties eligible for FEMA assistance:

Anderson

Breathitt

Boyd

Clark

Clay

Estill

Fayette

Floyd

Franklin

Greenup Jackson

Jessamine

Johnson

Knott

Laurel

Lawrence

Lee

Leslie

Letcher

Lincoln Madison

Magoffin

Martin

Morgan

Owsley

Perry

Powell

Pulaski

Rockcastle

Warren

Woodford

FEMA’s Individual Assistance can include grants to help pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other serious disaster-related expenses that are not met by insurance or other assistance programs.

Anyone seeking FEMA assistance should have the following information available to register:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds, and

A general description of disaster damage and losses.

Anyone who needs assistance can register on the Disaster Assistance website, download the FEMA app on a smartphone or tablet, or call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).