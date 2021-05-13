FEMA gives update on Kentucky severe weather recovery

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – FEMA says more than $18 million has been provided to help Kentuckians affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides between Feb. 27 and March 14.

Program officials say homeowners and renters who live in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin or Powell counties and sustained losses due to the severe weather between those dates may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Officials say approximately 600 claims have been submitted and the program has paid more than $16 million in flood insurance claims in the Bluegrass State. According to FEMA officials, a major disaster declaration is not required for flood insurance to pay and claims for assistance can be submitted from any county.

FEMA has also approved more than $2.4 million in Individual Assistance disaster grants for homeowners and renters in Kentucky for losses that are not covered by insurance. These grants can help those affected with expenses related to rent, home repairs or replacement, and other needs such as child care or medical and dental expenses. The program has already approved approximately 400 households.

Kentuckians who wish to get assistance from FEMA due to uninsured or underinsured losses can contact FEMA at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app and registering on your smartphone or tablet, or by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week and multilingual operators are available.

Fema online registration is also available at the following county libraries:

Breathitt County Public Library: 1024 College Ave., Jackson, Kentucky 41339

1024 College Ave., Jackson, Kentucky 41339 Clay County Public Library: 211 Bridge St., Manchester, Kentucky 40962

211 Bridge St., Manchester, Kentucky 40962 Estill County Public Library: 184 Broadway St., Irvine, Kentucky 40336

184 Broadway St., Irvine, Kentucky 40336 Floyd County Public Library: 161 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

161 N. Arnold Ave., Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653 Johnson County Public Library: 444 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240

444 Main St., Paintsville, Kentucky 41240 Lee County Public Library: 255 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311

255 Industrial Park Road, Beattyville, Kentucky 41311 Magoffin County Public Library: 141 S. Church St., Salyersville, Kentucky 41465

141 S. Church St., Salyersville, Kentucky 41465 Martin County Public Library: 180 Main St., Inez, Kentucky 41224

180 Main St., Inez, Kentucky 41224 Powell County Public Library: 725 Breckenridge St., Stanton, Kentucky 40380

To register for assistance, people should have the following information available:

The address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred

Your current mailing address

Your current telephone number

Your Social Security number

Your insurance information

Your total household annual income

Your routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

A description of disaster damage and losses