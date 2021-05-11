FEMA Rental Assistance available for Kentucky Storm Survivors

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Any Kentucky residents displaced from their homes after severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from February 27 to March 14 may be eligible for FEMA Rental Assistance in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Marin or Powell counties.

FEMA rental assistance provides survivors a grant to pay for somewhere to live temporarily while working on permanent housing plans such as repairing or rebuilding their home.

Assistance can include renting an apartment, house, or recreational vehicle that can keep survivors near their jobs, schools, homes, and places of worship. Rental assistance is available to homeowners and renters whose homes are uninhabitable, even if they have flood insurance.

FEMA may also provide financial assistance to pre-disaster homeowners or renters to rent temporary housing when an applicant is displaced from their primary residence after a Presidentially-declared disaster.

Rental assistance is intended to cover the monthly rent amount and cost of essential utilities such as gas, electricity, water, oil, trash, and sewer. This excludes telephone, cable, TV, or internet service for the housing unit.

Rental assistance is also used to pay a security deposit in an amount that does not exceed the cost of one month of HUD Fair Market Rent.

Anyone applying for rental assistance should follow these steps if their home is uninhabitable and they need financial help to find a place to stay:

File an insurance claim. If insured, survivors should check with their homeowner’s or renter’s insurance agent about additional living expense coverage, often referred to as ALE, as part of their policy that may assist in relocating to a temporary residence.

Apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors who have homeowner’s insurance should submit their settlement documents to FEMA for review to determine their eligibility status. If their policy does not include ALE or exhausts this coverage and their home remains uninhabitable, they may be eligible for rental assistance from FEMA.

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by downloading the FEMA app, or by calling the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.