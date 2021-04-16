Festival planned to celebrate KFC founder Harland Sanders

FILE In this Jan. 31, 2014 file photo, a KFC sign hangs in Saugus, Mass. KFC owner Yum Brands ended 2019 with better-than-expected sales, but the impact of the new virus in China could weigh heavily on its first quarter results. Yum said fourth quarter revenue rose 9% to $1.7 billion. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

CORBIN, KY (WOWK) – The southern Kentucky town of Corbin is planning a festival that will celebrate a famous face and former resident: Colonel Harland Sanders, who developed the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The Times-Tribune reports that the city’s first Colonel Fest is scheduled on April 24 and will feature dozens of vendors set up along Main Street, along with shows and other activities that focus on Sanders and his creation.

One event is the Finger Lickin’ Chicken .5K. It will have participants run 820 feet, eat a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and then run an additional 820 feet to the finish line.