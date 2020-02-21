Fire at Kentucky prison forces inmates to be relocated

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a fire has broken out at an eastern Kentucky prison.
The governor said Friday that the fire forced authorities to relocate about 500 inmates. He says no injuries have been reported from the fire at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.
It’s a medium-security facility in Morgan County.
Beshear says authorities believe the cause was “mechanical in nature.” Officials say the inmates were moved to a gymnasium on the prison grounds.
