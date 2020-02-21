Fire at Kentucky prison forces inmates to be relocated

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says a fire has broken out at an eastern Kentucky prison.

The governor said Friday that the fire forced authorities to relocate about 500 inmates. He says no injuries have been reported from the fire at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex.

It’s a medium-security facility in Morgan County.

Beshear says authorities believe the cause was “mechanical in nature.” Officials say the inmates were moved to a gymnasium on the prison grounds.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories