MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A music store is damaged in a fire in Martin County, Kentucky.

According to a post made to Facebook from the Inez Fire Rescue, the fire broke out along the 1300 block of South Milo Road.

The post says, dispatchers received the call of a commercial structure fire at the James Webb Music Shop, Thursday evening.

They say firefighters got to the scene to find fire venting from a second story window on the street side of the structure. Crews had to block both lanes to fight the flames.

they say crews cleared the cleared the scene and the roadway is now clear. At 6:46pm, Martin County

Inez Fire Rescue responded Squad 21, Engine 22, Tanker 21, and Support 21, along with 17 personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries are being reported and firefighters were able to assist property owners in salvaging contents from inside the store with minor to moderate damage.