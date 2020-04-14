Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A storm that tore through Eastern Kentucky left thousands without power early Monday morning. In Pike County, several areas experienced fallen trees onto powerlines and roadways causing traffic issues and loss of power.

The storm hit late Sunday night and continued until early morning Monday with a wind speed of more than 60 mph. The storm hit several areas in Pike and Floyd County knocking down trees causing power outages.







30-year-old Jimmy Belcher, a firefighter for the Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department, hit a tree laying across the Route 460 in Elkhorn City while heading out on a call. When getting out to move the tree, he was struck by an oncoming vehicle. He was last reported in critical condition in a nearby hospital.

Fellow firefighters are asking for support for both the parties involved in the accident.

The best thing that we can do, all of us, is pray for both of these young men, their families, our departments and our communities. Robert Adkins, Marrowbone Vol. Fire Department President



“Save A Lot” grocery store storm aftermath. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff

Several businesses were damaged by the high power winds including a “Save A Lot” grocery store. The store lost part of its roof in the aftermath of the storm.

The are electrical companies are working to repair and restore power in the area.

