Fireworks end early after two firefighters injured

MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—According to the City of Martin Fire Department, the city’s fireworks display had to be cut short on Sunday night after two firefighters were injured during the celebration.

Two members of the fire department were “involved in a minor incident” involving faulty fireworks and ended up being transported to Martin ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital emergency room. This was said to be a precautionary measure.

The two people who were transported sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. They were evaluated and then released.

The fire department says they appreciate all the calls, comments and prayers for the community, and they apologized that the fireworks had to end early.