First charter school application in Kentucky rejected

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) – The first charter school application filed in Kentucky has been unanimously denied. News outlets report Newport Independent Schools rejected the application Thursday night.
The superintendent says the documents submitted by the proposed River Cities Academy lacked planning in multiple areas. A review committee says there was significant plagiarism in the application process.
The committee also found a lack of authentic community support for the school. River Cities Academy can appeal the decision to the state board of education.
The state approved charter schools in 2017 but a funding source for the schools hasn’t been provided.
