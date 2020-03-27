First coronavirus case shows up in Lawrence County, KY

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials in Lawrence County, KY have announced their first case of the coronavirus in the county.

No details have been released regarding their condition.

While the risk to the general public is low, health officials are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and speak with all those who may have come in close contact with the infected person.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.