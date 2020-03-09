First Kentucky coronavirus patient improving; worked at retail store

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the first Kentucky patient to test positive for the new coronavirus worked at the Walmart in Cynthiana.

Health officials said Monday that six coworkers who worked closely with the patient have self-isolated themselves and none have shown symptoms of the illness. Beshear says the first patient diagnosed with the illness is improving. Four cases of the virus have been diagnosed in Kentucky — two in Harrison County, one in Jefferson County and one in Fayette County.

Jefferson and Fayette counties are the two most populous counties in Kentucky.

