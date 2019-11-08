‘Fish fence’ being tested in Kentucky to stop Asian carp

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials are hoping a noise-making, bubbling “fish fence” will help stop the spread of destructive Asian carp.
At Kentucky’s Barkley Dam on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and others gathered to commission the new bioacoustic fish fence near a lock at the bottom of the dam. The $7 million, three-year field trial will help wildlife officials determine how effective the device is for keeping Asian carp from entering the lock and moving upstream.
Wildlife officials decided to try the fish fence in a spot where Asian carp are already established, so that they could easily track their movements. If the Barkley Dam trial is successful, they hope to move quickly to install the technology in areas the invasive fish have not yet reached in large numbers.
