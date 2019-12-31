Fitness center offers tips on how to keep New Year’s resolutions

Ashland, Ky. (WOWK) – Fitness centers nationwide are flooded with people taking part in the annual New Year’s fitness resolution trend. However, this trend usually doesn’t last long.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, in 2019 the failure rate for New Year’s resolutions was around 80%. The majority of the resolutions were health and fitness related.

The Ashland Area Young Men’s Christian Association’s (YMCA) staff offers tips on how to stay committed to your fitness goals. The first step is making sure that you are well prepared.

A lot of people want to quit because they want to come in and they expect to lose thirty pounds in a week or something or thirty pounds in two weeks and that’s just not realistic. So, then people get discouraged. Holly James, YMCA Aquatics Fitness Director

Tanner Wilson has been a member of the Ashland Area YMCA for almost 7 years.

Tanner Wilson, a long-time member of the Ashland Area YMCA, tells us that he sees a major spike in gym memberships during the first two months of the year. The attendance starts to go down as the members start to lose commitment to their goals.

Wilson says that he still sees a few members that stick with the resolution and he’s always supportive of a healthier lifestyle.

They’ll come here first of the year and then they’ll about… I’d say February or March, but I always love seeing those people that actually hang around and stay. You know? You’ve got to understand that people are trying to better themselves and I always like seeing people better their lives. Tanner Wilson. YMCA Member

The next step to creating a healthier lifestyle is to plan ahead on your workouts and set short-term goals. The YMCA staff also encourage individuals to work out with a partner to help motivate and keep each other on track.