LONDON, KY (WOWK) — All flags on state office buildings in Kentucky will be at half-staff until Friday, Nov. 4 at sunset in honor of London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Courtesy: London PD

Kentucky State Police say a man driving a pickup truck struck a London Police Department cruiser and killed London PD officer Logan Medlock, 26, of Keavy, Kentucky. The crash happened at the intersection of South Main St. and KY 229 in from of O’Reilly Auto Parts, according to London PD.

Casey Byrd (Laurel County Correctional Center)

Officer Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

On top of being an officer, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Keavy Fire Department.

The suspect in that deadly crash appeared in court Monday morning.

Casey Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tennessee appeared at 11 a.m. in Laurel County District Court.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Byrd’s behalf for the murder of a police officer and driving under the influence. His bond is set at $1 million.