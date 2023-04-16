FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)– In honor of two Fort Campbell soldiers who died in a training exercise, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered all state buildings flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, April 17.

According to the U.S. Army, Warrant Officer Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Florida, and Chief Warrant Officer Zachary Esparza, 36, of Missouri, were among the nine soldiers who died on March 29 after two helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, during a routine training mission.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Office of Gov. Andy Beshear says the soldiers were assigned to the sixth Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Funeral services for both soldiers will be held Monday, April 17. Services for Barnes will take place at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, Tennessee. Esparza’s services will be at Crosspoint Church in St. Louis, Missouri, with his interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Gov. Beshear says he is encouraging all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to participate in this tribute.