ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Manchin announced $5.3 million in flood recovery efforts for Letcher and Perry counties.

On Monday, the governor said the money will more specifically be used for water and sewer services in new housing developments.

“You know, building a whole new neighborhood, building a whole new community takes some time, but people are going to see it pick up and pick up and pick up and speed,” Beshear said. “And my goodness, moving 10 families in instead of one all at the same time, moving 150 families in or around the same time. It’s not just going to lift people up who are hard, it’s going to solve some housing challenges that existed before the flooding.”

The new housing communities are being built outside of the floodplain on high ground sites to prevent tragedy like what the 2022 floods brought to Eastern Kentucky.