LAUREL COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man who fled police and was found with a woman’s body in his car was arraigned in Laurel County District Court on Friday morning.

David Maurice Reed, of St. Petersburg, Florida, was arrested after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Kentucky. He allegedly hit multiple police cruisers during the pursuit.

Kentucky State Police say that officers found a woman’s body in the back of the car Reed was driving. The woman was later identified as, Rachel Carder, of Huntington, West Virginia. According to a Kentucky State Police citation, Carder’s remains were found in a plastic tote in the back hatch of the vehicle. The citation said that Carder had trauma to her facial area and wounds consistent with those inflicted by an edged weapon. It also said that Reed appeared to have blood stains on his pants.

The citation said that Reed admitted to getting into a physical altercation with Carder in a motel room and choking her.

Reed is charged with murder domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, careless driving, resisting arrest, and having no operator’s license.

His bond was set at $1 million cash, and he will be in court again on Tuesday, Jan. 24.