Floyd County deputies searching for stolen truck from Paintsville

Kentucky

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department put out a Facebook post asking the public to help find a stolen truck out of Paintsville that may have ended up in Floyd County.

They say that the truck is a 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 four-door pick-up truck that was stolen from the old Premier motor sales in Paintsville “a couple weeks ago.”

Deputies say that the truck may have ended up in Floyd County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck is being asked to contact the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department’s office by phone or text at 606-477-8477 or call an anonymous tip line at 606-949-2020.

