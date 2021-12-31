Floyd County K-9 finds hit-and-run suspect hiding submerged in a ditch

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody following a traffic incident and chase in Floyd County, Kentucky.

33-year-old John R. Lowe, of Dwale, was arrested and charged with driving on DUI suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to render aid after deputies had to track him down after a crash.

Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies deployed K-9 Drago to track down Mr. Lowe. He was found submerged in a ditch trying to hide from law enforcement.