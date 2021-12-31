Floyd County K-9 finds hit-and-run suspect hiding submerged in a ditch

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody following a traffic incident and chase in Floyd County, Kentucky.
33-year-old John R. Lowe, of Dwale, was arrested and charged with driving on DUI suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to render aid after deputies had to track him down after a crash.
Deputies deployed K-9 Drago to track down Mr. Lowe. He was found submerged in a ditch trying to hide from law enforcement.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.