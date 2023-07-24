FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two teenagers died in a vehicle crash this weekend in Floyd County, according to Floyd County Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd.
The Mud Creek Fire Department said the crash happened on Sunday morning.
In a statement, Shepherd said counselors will be available at the high school, Adams Middle School and Allen Elementary School.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said a balloon release was held in their honor Sunday night. They called this incident, “very tragic.”
The names of the two students involved are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.