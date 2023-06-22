PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – People who have been dealing with phone and internet outages in the Prestonsburg community could have thieves to blame in some cases.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, two people were caught stealing AT&T utility lines in the Cow Creek area. Deputies say the suspects were arrested after allegedly being caught in the act and being in possession of “a couple thousand feet” of utility cable.

The FCSO also says the theft and damage to the lines resulted in both phone and internet outages.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two men arrested were Kolton Nelson and Jonathon Delong, both of Prestonsburg. They are each charged with theft by unlawful taking – over $10,000; criminal mischief; receiving stolen property; criminal trespass; and possession of burglary tools.