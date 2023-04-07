FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A drug investigation led to four people being arrested in Floyd County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the search on Hale Road in Harold on Wednesday.

Troopers say they found suspected methamphetamine, 30 grams of fentanyl and five grams of heroin. There was also drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and cash.

KSP says the arrested include: Casey Collins, 38, of Raccoon; Jessica Reynolds, 40, of Harold; Shawnda Parker, 37, of Georgetown; and Joshua Parker, 41, of Waco.

Reynolds, Shawnda and Joshua Parker are being charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins is being charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police.

They are all being held in the Floyd County Detention Center, according to the Kentucky State Police.