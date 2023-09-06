FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A bridge in Floyd County is closed after it was found that it had structural issues, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The KYTC announced the closure of the Justell Bridge, which is along State Route 2557, on Sept. 1. They said an inspection revealed structural issues.

“Permanent barriers” were installed on Tuesday, the KYTC said on Sept. 1.

You can get KYTC Highway District 12’s updates on the Justell Bridge by going to their Facebook or signing up for alerts from the KYTC by clicking here.