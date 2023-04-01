PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—Heavy winds in the region caused a building to collapse in Prestonsburg on Saturday.

Prestonsburg Police said that the “S curve” on South Lake Drive near the Brickhouse restaurant was closed.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said that the roof blew off the building, which caused the front side to rip off as well.

Stapleton said that no injuries were reported because nobody was home when it happened.

Red Cross assisted residents with places to stay and cash.

The call came in around 3:15 p.m., and crews arrived eight minutes later, according to Stapleton.