MARTIN, KY (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Rt. 80 in the Martin area of Kentucky.

The Martin City Police Department says it happened at the intersection of Rt. 680 near Dollar General.

Floyd County dispatchers say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m.

Floyd County Schools say that no students are injured at this time, but EMS is on the scene.

The crash happened about a mile from Floyd Central High School.

They say that drivers should expect delays in the area.