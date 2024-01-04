FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The family of a fallen Prestonsburg Police Department officer was honored in Frankfort, Kentucky this week.

During the annual State of the Commonwealth Address in Frankfort, Kentucky on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2024, Governor Andy Beshear took time to recognize Savannah and Paisley Chaffins, the widow and daughter of fallen Prestonsburg PD Officer Jacob Chaffins. Officer Chaffins was struck during an ambush-style shootout with a suspect on June 30, 2022, and died of his injuries on July 1, 2022.

“Paisley lost her dad, and Savannah lost her husband when we all lost Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins in 2022 as he ran towards danger to protect his community,” Beshear said. “Jacob was a true public servant. A member of the Prestonsburg Fire Department, a sergeant in the National Guard, an EMT and a US Marshal. Jacob was selfless and is missed every day by his loved ones.”

In the same tragic ambush that took Chaffins’ life, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago were also killed. While acknowledging their sacrifice, Beshear also acknowledged Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley who was killed in a shooting on I-75 in May 2023.

Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, and Floyd County Deputy K-9 Drago (Photos of Petry and Frasure Courtesy: Floyd County Schools; Photo of Chaffins Courtesy: City of Prestonsburg; Photo of K-9 Drago Courtesy Floyd County Sheriff’s Office)

The governor said they are among eight Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty since 2022.

“They all served their community honorably until the very end and I know the Commonwealth joins me and Britainy and me in honoring them,” Beshear said.

During the address, Beshear took time to honor all armed forces and law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty since 2022, also taking a moment of prayer for those currently serving.

“Those who serve in the armed forces, in law enforcement, and our first responders live out their faith and values, often in the toughest of circumstances,” Beshear said. “For those whose service requires the ultimate sacrifice, it is the debt we can never fully repay. For their boundless love and selflessness, they ask only that we remember them. So tonight we once again remember those lost in service to their community, state and country. It has been heartbreaking.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Beshear says since 2022, the state has also mourned the loss of a Kentucky National Guard member killed on the southwest border – another guard member was severely injured in the incident, two active duty marines – one of whom was on a NATO mission in Europe, nine Fort Campbell soldiers in a helicopter training mission over Trigg County, and five more Fort Campbell soldiers in a helicopter crash over the Mediterranean.

During his speech, Beshear said while the ultimate sacrifice can never be fully repaid, one way to honor the memories of those who lost their lives in the line of duty is to show love and support to the loved ones they have left behind.

“Today I was blessed to spend a little time with Paisley and with Savannah, and to make sure Paisley knew how much we appreciate her dad’s service and sacrifice and how important that she is,” Beshear said. “The least we can do to honor Jacob is to ensure that Paisley has a big, bright future filled with love, happiness and success. Thank you Savannah and Paisley for being here and letting us show you how much this Commonwealth loves you. We will always walk with you.”

After the room broke into a round of applause for Savannah and Paisley, Beshear said Savannah had gotten the opportunity to sit behind the governor’s desk and joked that while she has plans to become a doctor, “she looked pretty at home at being governor.”

The governor also said Kentucky leaders need to make sure they do everything they can to support law enforcement, announcing that his planned budget includes a pay increase for state troopers and officers in Kentucky. He said the budget also includes a raise in the training stipend paid to local law enforcement officers and local firefighters, and that this year, that stipend would be included for certified part-time officers and firefighters.

Beshear also said he would be requesting $35 million to fund grants for body armor for law enforcement and first responders throughout the state. He pointed to a Kentucky State Trooper who was struck by gunfire at the scene in Floyd County on June 30. Beshear said the trooper’s body armor saved his life that night.