FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The family of a woman found dead at a home on June 18 is holding a press conference on Thursday.

The Kentucky State Police said a woman was found dead at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin. The woman was identified as 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, of Prestonsburg.

They said Spradlin “suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play.” Specifics on how the woman died have been released.

A friend of Spradlin’s, Makayla Roberts, told 13 News that she could light up a room and was a great friend.

“Amber would light up a dark room when she walked in. She was so full of life, and a ball to be around. She packed me to concerts and I wouldn’t know a song. However, it was an awesome concert because she was there. We loved to go to bingo and eat hibachi in Pikeville. She always thought about others before herself. She was a true definition of who a friend should be.”