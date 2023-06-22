DAVID, KY (WOWK) – Friends, community members and strangers Wednesday night wrapped their arms around Amber Spradlin’s family who are still looking for closure after her death.

It’s been three days since Spradlin’s body was found in a home in Martin, Kentucky and it’s still unclear what led to her death. The Kentucky State Police said they believe this was no accident, but that’s all that’s been released so far.

Now, her family is seeking justice for their loved one and the community is offering their support.

At her alma mater, the David School in the community of David, a crowd of people gathered for a candlelight vigil to celebrate a life gone too soon. Debbie Hall, Spradlin’s cousin, said the support has been amazing, especially during this difficult time as they search for answers.

“Our family will never be the same without her. We just don’t want this to slip through the cracks. We’re going to keep on it until we see through to the end,” Hall said before the vigil Wednesday night.

David School Principal Bryan Lafferty told 13 News that while he didn’t know Spradlin personally, since she graduated from their school, she will always be like family to them.

“We’re certainly here for Amber’s family. They’re part of this family because they’re part of Amber’s family. We just want to celebrate her life tonight and lift the family up,” Lafferty said.

Spradlin’s family said they want to make sure their loved one’s case is not forgotten, pushing for the truth about what led to her death.