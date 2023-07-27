FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Floyd County will be receiving $2 million to go toward building new homes for those impacted by severe flooding last year.

On the one-year anniversary of the flooding that swept through Eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear stopped by Floyd County to present a check for the funding in order to purchase two vacant lots in Prestonsburg. The goal is to build 33 homes on the lots and restore one home already on the property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the governor, the homes will go to those who were directly affected by the flooding event as well as flooding in 2021.

“Housing remains the top priority as we continue rebuilding from the floods,” said Beshear. We promised to be with Eastern Kentucky until every structure, home and life is rebuilt. We’re keeping that promise, and we’ll be back here soon with more updates on this project.”

The governor’s office says the funding is coming from the Community Development Block Grant program. Officials say the goal is to build 20 single-family homes on a 27-acre lot and 14 single-family homes on a seven-acre lot. Officials say the $2 million will help the county to build water, sewer, sidewalks and road infrastructure to the lots.

“We knew recovering from the floods would take years,” said Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the floods, we’re here announcing a new housing community in Floyd County. We’re still standing, and we’re building a better future for our people. We thank Gov. Beshear and all those who have helped us as we continue to rebuild and recover.“

Officials say the lots will be located along Cliff Road and Old Cliff Road in Prestonsburg where they will be out of the flood plain, but will still be close to the town’s community services, shopping, education, businesses, medical services and employment opportunities.

“We celebrated a lot of good news today in Prestonsburg,” said Les Stapleton, mayor of Prestonsburg. “We have more good news coming, and a lot of reasons to hope. We are grateful for these funds and will keep building a better future for our people.”