FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) –The Floyd County School District says there is no active threat to staff or students at Betsy Lane High school in Stanville, Kentucky.

School board officials say the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged bomb threat and found it to not be credible.

Authorities and school board officials say there is no threat to any other schools in the county.

Floyd County Schools will have a higher law enforcement presence in the area on Monday.