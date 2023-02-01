FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified.

According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash.

“Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose Daniel Vazquez. Daniel had been a member of our school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student. We could often find Daniel at our home basketball games, cheering on the Bobcats while spending time with his friends. We ask our community to remember the Vasquez family and keep Daniel’s twin sister, Lilliana, in your thoughts and prayers throughout her recovery,” Parsons said in a statement to 13 News.

The crash happened on State Route 1428 in Allen just after 8 a.m. The investigation showed that Vazquez was driving a sedan-style car when it crossed the center line and crashed into a plow truck, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The KSP says, Paula Vazquez, 39, of Prestonsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Troopers say the juvenile, later identified as Daniel, was taken to the hospital where he later died.