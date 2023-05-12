FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Three fallen heroes from Eastern Kentucky were honored today in the Nation’s Capitol.

Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins were killed in an ambush-style shootout with a suspect in Allen, Kentucky, on June 30, 2022. FCSO K9 Drago was also killed in the shooting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today, US Congressman Hal Rogers spoke about the three fallen officers on the floor of the US House on Friday, May 12, during National Police Week.

“Their heroic deaths were the greatest display of love described in John 15:13, “Greater love has no man than this: to lay down his life for his friends,” Rogers said.

Their names will be engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, along with the names of other fallen heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty across the country.

K9 Drago was among the fallen K9 officers who died in 2022 honored during a ceremony in Washington, DC on Thursday, May 11. His former handler FCSO Deputy Dusty Newsome was in attendance. The FCSO says the K9s’ names will also be engraved on the memorial.