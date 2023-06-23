FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A teenager in Floyd County is helping give back to his community while honoring the memory of a fallen K-9 officer.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Central High School Senior Todd Prater created “Operation Drago’s Comfort” to provide law enforcement officers with gifts to give kids who may need comforting or encouragement during the situation the officer is responding to.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Prater was selected to be a Rogers Scholar, and being part of the program requires the students to undertake a community service project. To complete this requirement, he was inspired to give back through “Operation Drago’s Comfort.”

Floyd County Sheriff’s K-9 Drago was killed on June 30, 2022 in Allen, Kentucky, during an ambush-style shootout with a suspect. Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were also killed during the shooting, and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins died of his injuries sustained in the shooting the following day.

In order to turn the idea into reality, the FCSO says Prater began fundraising by baking and selling homemade dog treats. Through that effort, Prater raised enough money to purchase 124 teddy bears to give the officers.

“We are certain this act of kindness will impact many young lives in our community. This is just one of the many contributions this young man has made to better his community,” the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of Prater’s teammates at the Floyd County School of Innovation Law Enforcement Pathway, Breanna Anderson, helped by designing the logo on the draw string bags given to the law enforcement officers .

The Rogers Scholar program is a flagship youth program created by the Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky. According to the Center’s website, their programs and services are designed to focus on four areas – public safety, arts and culture, leadership and technology – and serves residents in a 45-county area of southern and eastern Kentucky.