FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A helicopter was called for help with medical treatment after a crash on US-23 in Floyd County.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in front of the Alpike Hotel in the Ivel area of Floyd County.

Deputies say the southbound lanes were closed to clean up the crash, but all lanes of US-23 had to be closed for the helicopter to land.