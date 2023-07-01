PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – It’s been one year since an ambush attack claimed the lives of three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer in Floyd County, Kentucky.

June 30th, 2022, Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Patrolman Jacob Chaffins, and Floyd County K-9 Officer Drago were all killed in an ambush attack outside of a home in Allen, Kentucky.

Friday, community members gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor their lives. 13 News spoke with family members and fellow law enforcement officers who say a year later, they’re still feeling the heartbreak.

“Even though it’s been 365 days it still feels like it was yesterday.” Sgt. Josh Hinkle with the Prestonsburg Police Department said after the vigil.

Amber Henry, Ralph Frasure’s niece says “It’s been rough but I know he’s smiling down. I know he is in heaven.”

The three officers’ families say the outpouring of support has not slowed down.

Jacob Chaffins’ daughter Paisley was looking out into the crowd of people as they lit their candles around 8:30 p.m. Friday night. She says from her point of view, “It was really beautiful how all the lights are shining.”

This community says they will continue to shine a light on these heroes who gave their all to serve and protect.