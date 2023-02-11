PRESTONSBURD, KY (WOWK) — The Super Bowl is coming up, and the Prestonsburg Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of driving sober.

Police say alcohol-related crashes typically spike around events such as the Super Bowl.

Prestonsburg PD says drinking and driving is not a game — it is a crime and can be fatal for the driver, other motorists or pedestrians. Drunk driving is completely preventable, police say.