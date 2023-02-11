PRESTONSBURD, KY (WOWK) — The Super Bowl is coming up, and the Prestonsburg Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of driving sober.
Police say alcohol-related crashes typically spike around events such as the Super Bowl.
Prestonsburg PD says drinking and driving is not a game — it is a crime and can be fatal for the driver, other motorists or pedestrians. Drunk driving is completely preventable, police say.
“Prestonsburg Police Department wants everyone to be the MVP on Super Bowl Sunday! … Make your winning drive a sober one and designate a driver before indulging in alcohol. Don’t fumble when it comes to safety.”Prestonsburg PD